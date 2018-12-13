JOHANNESBURG – Horse racing and betting operator, Phumelela Gaming and Leisure, appointed businessman Johhny Sexwale and chartered accountant Mark Currie as non-executive directors of the company on Wednesday. Sexwale's appointment is subject to approval of the relevant regulatory authorities as he holds the rank of a colonel in the South African National Defence Force and is currently a reserve officer. Currie was appointed with immediate effect.

Sexwale has served and continues to serve on several boards of state-owned and private entities such as Mantuba Investments, the Gauteng Gambling Board, and the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation.

Currie has worked in investment banking for the past 25 years and his involvement in horse racing started as a bookmaker clerk in 1985. He has served as a director of the racing association and is current chairman of the Thoroughbred Horse Racing Trust and co-chairman of Kenilworth Racing.

"[Currie's] passion for the sport has since evolved to owning a number of successful horses and serving on several industry related boards," the group said. "The board welcomes the newly appointed non-executive directors and looks forward to their contribution in their respective roles."

Meanwhile, Phumelela on Tuesday announced the appointment of media veteran Colleen Goodman as chief executive of Tellytrack to succeed Rob Scott, who was appointed Sports Betting Executive for Phumelela. Goodman, who comes with 21 years' experience from Multichoice, will be in charge of DStv's sports and horse racing channel.

African News Agency (ANA)