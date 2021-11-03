Share price for Renergen increased after the company confirmed a significant gas discovery at well R2D2

NATURAL gas and helium producer Renergen’s share price increased 10.47 percent yesterday after it reported that its drilling at its inclined well R2D2 had been completed, and gas samples had confirmed gas contents, with helium of 1.9 percent and methane of 90.8 percent.

Furthermore, the well was producing gas at a rate of 187 000 standard cubic feet per day, making it one of the more significant gas strikes in the Virginia Gas Project, and well above the average of 120 000 standard cubic feet per day of current wells.