JOHANNESBURG - Shoprite shares rose almost 5% on Wednesday after it reported robust sales growth driven by its core South African supermarkets business, even as a tough economy weighs on consumer finances.
The retailer, which also runs Checkers and Usave chains in its home market, has managed to shrug off high levels of unemployment, rising living costs and slow growth in South Africa that have hurt many consumer-focused firms.
It said it had grown its total sale of merchandise by 7% to 81.2 billion rand ($5.62 billion) in the six months to Dec. 29, with its South African supermarkets business growing sales by 9.8%.