Shell launches their own loyalty card after ending partnership with Clicks









FILE PHOTO: Shell branding at a petrol station in West London JOHANNESBURG - Shell, in partnership with Minipos, has launched V+: a new programme that rewards you every time you visit a Shell

Minipos, exclusive to Shell, has launched a new rewards programme which is available at participating Shell service stations – and just in time for the holidays.

Announced on December 1 and exclusive to Shell, V+ offers Shell customers earnings of 15c cash back for every litre of fuel purchased at participating Shell service stations.





What’s more, for a limited time between 1 December 2019 and 31 January 2020, Shell customers can double their cash back rewards for fuel purchases and claim 30c cash back for every litre of fuel purchased at participating Shell service stations.





“Shell understands that with the current economic context, South Africans face an uphill financial battle and are always looking for ways to save money,” explains Palesa Mokaba, head of marketing for Shell South Africa, “We know that customers have a choice when it comes to which service stations they use, so the new V+ loyalty programme is part of our saying ‘thank-you’ to our customers for choosing us. With V+ loyalty programme, customers can earn cash rewards when they visit Shell and they can spend them on whatever they like, with the cash rewards available for redemption from as soon as 20 January 2020,” adds Mokaba.





To sweeten the deal, Shell will also be offering customers the chance to win R1,000,000 when registering for a V+ card during the month of December. Customers will also receive double cash back benefits of 30cpl for every swipe from 1 December 2019 to 31 January 2020, making V+ the highest earning fuel reward programme.





“We are so excited about this new loyalty programme as it offers our customers 50% or more in rewards in comparison to our previous loyalty programme. We have just started our engines and we have so many more rewards planned for our customers.” Mokaba said.





How to Sign Up?





Sing up for free in under 5 minutes and start using V+ immediately.

Simply dial *120*7368# or register on the mobi site, www.v-plus.co.za or scan the QR code found on the back of the V+ card.

Terms and conditions apply which can be found at www.v-plus.co.za.

Cards can be collected at your nearest participating Shell service stations. Earlier this year, Shell ended the partnership with South African retailer Clicks which saw Clicks club card members earn points when they swiped their Clicks card at a Shell. Clicks has since partnered with Engen which offers a new loyalty program.

"After a 3 year partnership, Shell is focusing on elevating consumer experiences through more direct and personal relationships. We have made the decision to complete our contract with Clicks and move to a rewards programme that will see Shell's consumers receive 15cpl back in rewards as opposed to 10cpl through the Clicks programme, " Shell said in a statement.