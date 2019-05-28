LiveWIRE is Shell’s flagship enterprise-development programme aimed at strengthening entrepreneurial development. Photo: File

DURBAN - LiveWIRE is Shell’s flagship enterprise-development programme aimed at strengthening entrepreneurial development through equipping young, aspiring entrepreneurs with skills and competencies required to operate successful businesses. Each year the programme supports dedicated entrepreneurs in turning their bright ideas into sustainable and practical businesses.

In South Africa the Shell LiveWIRE programme has been facilitated since 2014 by Raizcorp, Shell’s preferred enterprise-development partner. Over time the offering has been revitalised and improved from a basic business-awareness programme to direct assistance for youth to start-up viable enterprises and receive support for three years post-start-up.

"As Shell, we are committed to investing in businesses and communities that will accelerate real transformation and power our progress as a nation," said Hloniphizwe Mtolo, Country Chair for Shell Downstream South Africa.

The programme’s focus is on training and equipping young people with the necessary entrepreneurial skills in order to combat the high levels of unemployment and widespread poverty, and to help empower South Africa’s economic development.

This year the Shell LiveWIRE initiative aims to go beyond raising business awareness to equipping candidates with competencies that will assist them in enhancing and growing their businesses further. Shell is committed to addressing skills shortages and improving the labour market competencies of local communities.

The ultimate goal is to contribute towards creating a robust culture of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and to develop their knowledge, skills and capabilities. To that end, the comprehensive Shell LiveWIRE–Raizcorp programme includes, among others, internationally acclaimed entrepreneurial learning, individual business guidance, access to infrastructure, access to specialists and back-office support.

Shell and Raizcorp are seeking entrepreneurs across a range of industries to apply for the 2019 programme. Applicants must be South African citizens over the age of 18 with a business that is 51 percent black owned and based in Gauteng or eMalahleni. Entrepreneurs in the industries listed below are encouraged to apply

Business consulting

1. Real estate

2. Finance and insurance

3. Business consulting (strategy)

4. Litigation services



Marketing and related

1. Events management

2. Brand activation

3. Videography and photography

4. Branding

5. Printing



Other

1. Logistics

2. Health and wellness consulting

3. Health and safety equipment.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE