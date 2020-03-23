Shoppers go crazy for Clicks Easter Eggs special





#ClicksEasterEggs began trending on Twitter on Monday morning after the store tweeted the special and said they will be rewarding ten of their customers with a R1000 cash back on their Clicks club card.





JOHANNESBURG - While most panicked South Africans are going around stores stock piling on non perishables, some shoppers will be flocking to Clicks stores after the beauty and health retailer announced that Beacon Easter Eggs will be going on promotion as the 3 for 2 special that the store offers.