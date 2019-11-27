Shoprite and Checkers reveal Black Friday deals









Shoprite and Checkers released its 2019 Black Friday deals on various grocery and household essentials ahead of the holiday period. Photo: File DURBAN - Shoprite and Checkers has released its 2019 Black Friday deals, offering customers discounts on various grocery and household essentials ahead of the fast-approaching holiday period. With Checkers being the first supermarket to bring Black Friday to South Africa in 2014, the retail group can lean on five years of experience to ensure its customers derive maximum benefit from this year’s promotion. "We will again stay true to the Black Friday tradition: one day of deep-cut specials that offer real value," said Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing at Shoprite and Checkers. He added, "Considering the pressure many households are under in the current economic environment, we have worked closely with our suppliers to identify discounts that will provide meaningful savings and value to all". Some of the top Black Friday deals only available at Shoprite and Checkers on 29 November 2019 include:

Shoprite:

1. 900g Weetbix for R30

2. 750g Ricoffy for R60

3. 2 value packs of Pampers nappies plus free wipes for only R220

4. 1 litre Ultramel custard for R18.

Checkers:

1. 200g Jacobs coffee for just R60

2. 2kg Omo for only R37

3. 2 giant packs of Pampers nappies for R320

4. 18 rolls of Baby Soft 2ply toilet paper for R75.

With over 1000 Shoprite, Checkers and Checkers Hyper supermarkets across South Africa, the retail giant will be sufficiently staffed and stocked, and also offer extended Black Friday trading hours to ensure a satisfying shopping experience for its customers.

Savings not only limited to Black Friday

Black Friday signals the start of the festive shopping period with thousands of items on promotion in all Shoprite and Checkers stores from now until Christmas.

"We aim to be South Africa’s most affordable supermarket, especially at this time of year when people wish to treat their loved ones. We’ve gone the extra mile and lined up significant festive savings for the next few weeks," concluded Peters.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE