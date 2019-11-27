DURBAN - Shoprite and Checkers has released its 2019 Black Friday deals, offering customers discounts on various grocery and household essentials ahead of the fast-approaching holiday period.
With Checkers being the first supermarket to bring Black Friday to South Africa in 2014, the retail group can lean on five years of experience to ensure its customers derive maximum benefit from this year’s promotion.
"We will again stay true to the Black Friday tradition: one day of deep-cut specials that offer real value," said Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing at Shoprite and Checkers.
He added, "Considering the pressure many households are under in the current economic environment, we have worked closely with our suppliers to identify discounts that will provide meaningful savings and value to all".
Some of the top Black Friday deals only available at Shoprite and Checkers on 29 November 2019 include: