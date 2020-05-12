Shoprite and Checkers sales of personal care items soar

DURBAN - The Shoprite Group has announced that the sale of personal care products have soared at Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets. According to the company, as hair and beauty salons remain closed under level 4 of the national lockdown this trend is set to continue. There has been a sharp increase in demand for ethnic hair care, especially extensions, relaxers, conditioners and other treatments. Hair colour products have also gained significant popularity. The increase is not only because salons are closed. Many people now have more time to do their hair at home and many hair care processes take a considerable amount of time. Customers that normally bought groceries and household items at Shoprite and Checkers, and then went elsewhere for conditioner or hair colour are likely also trying to do their entire shop at one store. This may account for some of the sales increases.

There could also be some evidence of the “lipstick effect”, where consumers tend to spend more on small indulgences during a time of economic stress.

In cosmetics, nail polish purchases have increased dramatically while face creams, cleansers and skin refreshers dominate the skincare category. Shaving products, specifically men’s disposables, are also growing strongly.

Recently, the retailer introduced contactless QR payments keep its customers and employees safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the first South African food retailer to offer QR payments which will be available at the tills in all Shoprite, Usave, Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores within the next two months.

Customers can scan the QR code at the till point with their phones and pay with Masterpass, SnapScan, Zapper, FNB Pay or Nedbank Pay.

As the retailer uses a dynamic QR code, the amount payable will automatically display on the customer’s phone, leaving little room for error.

This development, in line with the Group’s strategic commitment to put its customers first and make shopping more convenient for them, allowing customers to shop even if they forgot their wallet at home or would prefer not to carry cash or touch the pin pad.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE