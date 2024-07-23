Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets sell bottled water at lowest possible prices to aid water relief in KZN

Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets across KwaZulu-Natal announced that they are selling their Eastern Highlands bottled water at the lowest possible prices and a percentage of proceeds will be used for water relief efforts in the province. “We will continue to sell our private-label bottled water at the lowest prices for as long as the water shortages continue to plague KwaZulu-Natal,” Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer for the Shoprite Group, said.

“It is also crucial to identify longer-term, sustainable solutions to ensure access to clean drinking water in the province, especially for vulnerable people including the elderly and children,” he further added. A percentage of proceeds from the sale of 500ml and 1.5-litre Eastern Highlands bottled water sold in all Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationally is going to the newly established Act for Change Water Fund. “One of the fund’s first projects will be to sink a borehole at a school in Verulam, where the local community will also be able to access this clean drinking water,” Raghubir said.