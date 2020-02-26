The joint venture represents the outcome of a competitive and sought-after tender Shoprite put out for just one of its distribution centres last September, as well as five months of subsequent negotiations between Shoprite and Equites, said Equites chief executive Andrea Taverna-Turisan yesterday. Equites will inject R2.1bn cash into the JVCo in exchange for a 50.1 percent equity stake in the JVCo.
The portfolio would comprise some 19 percent of Equites’ total portfolio. The JVCo would then acquire the Cilmor distribution centre and the associated undeveloped land for R1.2bn cash. The JVCo and Shoprite Checkers will conclude “triple net” 20-year lease agreements for the Brackenfell, Cilmor and Centurion distribution centres.
The JVCo will manage the portfolio and it will also serve as a platform for the development of the undeveloped land, as well as future property acquisition and development opportunities.
Shoprite said the deal would optimise return on invested capital; release of capital to be deployed into higher yielding retail projects and technology; provide operational and capital flexibility and result in a partnership with a best-in-class logistics property company.