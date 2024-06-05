Shoprite assists KZN relief efforts following extreme weather

Shoprite said it acted immediately to help community members affected by the extreme weather in parts of KwaZulu-Natal since Monday. The Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens have been serving warm meals to thousands of displaced residents and continues to serve 4 000 warm meals (consisting of soup and bread) in the province every day.

They are currently serving in the vicinity of Tongaat and Newcastle. Hundreds of blankets and care packages – containing essentials such as soap, face cloths, toothbrushes, toothpaste and lotion – are also being distributed to affected families in partnership with Gift of the Givers. “We remain in close contact with the relevant disaster relief organisations and authorities to determine what aid is required and how we can be of further support,” Sanjeev Raghubir, Chief Sustainability Officer at the Shoprite Group said.