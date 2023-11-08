Shoprite giving away groceries worth over R7 million to help cash-strapped customers

This festive season, hundreds of shoppers stand a chance to win their share of R7.2 million in groceries, the Shoprite Group has announced. Over the next eight weeks, starting from Monday, November 6, the group said that 400 customers will each win their shopping for a year (50 winners per week).

“Customers need tangible solutions to make ends meet,” said Clive Wood, Brand Manager for Shoprite. “That’s why even our promotions and competitions are designed to solve some of the real challenges faced by our customers. This competition gives winners the opportunity to enjoy the festive season without having to worry about next year's grocery bills,” Wood further said. With 96% of customers purchasing at least one private label product and 5.3 percentage points increase in the contribution of promotional items over the past two years, Shoprite reports that its customers continue to look for value to stretch their household budgets.

The retailer said it has intensified its efforts to help shoppers put food on table by selling bread, deli meals and sanitary pads which cost R5 as well as offering instant cash savings through its Xtra Savings rewards programme. The group said in a statement that it is the country’s biggest rewards programme, with over 27.8 million members who saved a combined R13.5 billion, on average R1 billion per month, on their grocery bills during the last financial year. To enter the competition, customers must purchase a participating product and swipe their Xtra Savings card at the till point, where they will receive a second slip with a unique code to send to the Shoprite WhatsApp line.