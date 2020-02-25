JOHANNESBURG - Supermarket chain Shoprite on Tuesday reported a seven percent increase in the sale of merchandise to R81.2 billion in the six months to December, but its diluted headline earnings per share declined by 2.6 percent to 372.4 cents.
The retail group said it was managing the risks associated with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) currently wreaking havoc across the globe and did not foresee a material impact on the business.
Despite the current difficult economic climate, Shoprite continued to create new jobs and participate in the Youth Employment Service programme, an initiative between businesses in South Africa, the government, labour, civil society and young people, chief executive officer Pieter Engelbrecht said.
The company's interim earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased by 5.3 percent to R6.8 billion, while trading profit on a reported basis fell 3.9 percent to R4 billion.
The seven percent rise in interim merchandise sales was achieved on the back of a 4.4 percent growth in the volume of products sold and a 2.1 percent expansion in the number of customers, said Engelbrecht.