Shoprite is working to rebuild stores in KZN and Gauteng

The Shoprite Group is working to restock and rebuild affected stores in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where unrest erupted earlier this week, the retailer said in a statement yesterday. The company said that it would re-open stores for business in these areas as soon as it is safe for both customers and employees.

However, in other parts of the country all the Shoprite’s stores are fully operational and fully stocked. “While we have been affected by the violence, looting, arson and vandalism, we are doing everything in our power to restock shelves as quickly as possible,” the group said. The South African retailer condemned the unrest and lawlessness which affected the livelihoods and lives of millions of South African citizens and targeted businesses that make positive contributions to the economy and job creation.

Shoprite said: “The mayhem and destruction are everyone’s loss, particularly in a country ravaged by a poor economy and joblessness, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic. The riots are only making our challenges, including food security, greater. “We are especially grateful to our loyal customers, many of whom have reached out and offered to help with clean-up operations and want to assure our customers that we are working day and night to continue to feed and support the nation,” the group added. According to the South African Property Owners Association, the looting and destruction of retail outlets and shopping centres in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces has resulted in well over R10-billion worth of damage.