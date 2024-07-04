Shoprite launches online shopping, bulk delivery service for spaza shops

Shoprite Group has introduced an innovative digital solution for its Cash & Carry stores, marking the wholesale brand’s first venture into e-commerce. This comes as the group has upped its e-commerce game as it announced in May that its Checkers Sixty60 was beta testing the new and improved version of its app, enabling customers to shop for more than 10 000 larger Hyper products, with same-day delivery scheduled within a 60-minute time slot.

These moves come hot on the heels of Amazon’s launch in South Africa in May, bringing a stiff competition in the fast-growing e-commerce retail sector. The largest grocery retail group yesterday said bulk-buying customers can now browse and purchase a wide range of goods at highly competitive prices through a fully automated online shopping system, with free delivery within a 50km radius. Mark Cotton, head of B2B eCommerce at the Shoprite Group, said spaza shops and smaller retail businesses often face significant obstacles, including high transportation and fuel costs, and difficulties in meeting demand within the informal sector.

Cotton also said overstocking can also result in high carrying costs, increased risk of theft and cash-flow challenges. “We are committed to supporting small businesses by providing innovative solutions to the specific problems these enterprises face,” he said. “The new Cash & Carry digital platform provides customers with reliable and visible stock access and delivery services that eliminate the need to store excess inventory, frees up much-needed cash flow, and gives business owners more time on the shop floor to focus on their customers and business growth.”

In addition, the new system streamlines the purchasing and fulfilment process for Cash & Carry’s in-store traders allowing them to log in, access customer and product information, build and fulfil orders more efficiently. Orders can be saved for future use, making the entire process more user-friendly. Multiple online and in store payment options – including credit and debit cards, EFT, store credit, cash upon collection and Shoprite’s Money Market Account – will further enhance customer convenience. Customers can also benefit from instant cash savings and special offers through the Xtra Savings Club.

Meanwhile, commentary in the “Online Retail in South Africa 2024” report released in May remarked that the launch of the new online shopping portal – Amazon – was “probably the most momentous event in the local e-commerce industry since the launch of Checkers Sixty60 in 2020”. Amazon is already planning to fight back against rising competition from rivals Temu and Shein, mirroring their business models with a new direct-from-China discount section. When Amazon launched, World Wide Worx managing director Arthur Goldstuck said it would have to distinguish itself through the effective fulfilment of orders, speed of delivery, a range that exceeds the competition and its treatment of suppliers.