Shoprite launches Xtra Savings rewards programme

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - The Shoprite Group is following up its Checkers rewards programme with rewards programme for its Shoprite branded stores. The new Shoprite Xtra Savings card which launches today will benefit customers with immediate cash savings. Shorpite’s Xtra Savings will - in time - reach the Shoprite’s Group 19.3 million shoppers across South Africa. “The success of Xtra Savings is its simplicity and transparency. No points and no levels, it’s all about straight-forward instant savings on things you actually need,” said Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation for the Shoprite Group. Shoprite Xtra Savings customers will receive instant discounts of up to 40 percent off on everyday essentials.

There will also be added benefits in the form of free airtime and additional savings on combo deals, which are applied automatically at the till.

Shoppers can sign up for Xtra Savings fore free in under 60 seconds via any of the following channels:

1. WhatsApp (add (+27 87 240 5709 as a contact and say “Hi!”)

2. USSD (simply dial *134*569*CARDNUMBER#)

3. Online (visit shoprite.co.za)

4. In-store

Xtra Savings cards can be used interchangeably at both Shoprite and Checkers branded stores.

Although they are only applicable to the respective brand’s promotions and discounts.

Checkers Xtra Savings rewards programme which was launched in 2019 has more than 5 million customers.

The rewards programmes has also put R1 billion back in the pocket of consumers through savings and discounts in the last year.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE