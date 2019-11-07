Wiese, 78, has held extra voting shares for more than 40 years, part of a type of founder’s benefit. It was this stock that ensured he was re-elected. Shoprite attempted to curb Wiese’s voting power earlier this year with the chairman’s support, but was forced to scrap the plan after investors objected to the likely 3.3 billion-rand ($222 million) cost of compensation.





“Shareholders are not prepared to pay for him to go away, but also don’t want him to stay and keep control,” Charles Allen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said by phone on Thursday. “Shoprite’s operational performance is improving, but in parallel there is this major governance issue that is difficult to resolve.”





FILE PHOTO: South African tycoon Christo Wiese listens during an interview in Cape Town

On Monday, Shoprite reported improved trading at its South African stores, with local supermarket sales climbing 10% in the three months through September.





Zinn joined Shoprite’s board just over 14 months ago and also sat on the grocer’s remuneration and ethics committees. Iaan van Heerden, who last month joined Wiese’s family office together with a former investment banking colleague, has been nominated for a board seat. This, along with other nominations made, will go through all relevant committees, Van Heerden said.





“I guess the way forward will be to have negotiations led by investment bankers that can come up with a deal that is acceptable for everyone,” Allen said.





