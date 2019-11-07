JOHANNESBURG - Shoprite Holdings Ltd.’s lead independent director, Shirley Zinn, resigned abruptly, two days after Christo Wiese’s almost 30-year stint as chairman was extended despite a majority of investors voting against his reappointment to the board.
Africa’s biggest supermarket chain is now down to five non-executive directors and the company gave no reasons in a statement on Wednesday for Zinn’s departure. She also declined to comment on her decision to leave when contacted by phone.
The Shoprite board met on Monday to map out a way forward following the vote at its annual general meeting, where holders of more than 61% of the shares opposed Wiese’s re-election. Earlier this week, Zinn said succession planning with regards to the chairman position was underway.