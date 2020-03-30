Shoprite makes R1m donation to the Solidarity Fund

DURBAN - The Shoprite Group will be donating R1 million to the Solidarity Fund in aid of the country’s response to Covid-19 and to assist the most vulnerable during this crisis.

This is an initial donationvwhile the Group will also grow this amount daily with the support of the public via its Act for Change Fund facility. Customers are welcome to add a contribution to their purchases at the till points in any Shoprite or Checkers supermarket nationwide.

"South Africans are a formidable force for good when we are united. To overcome the greatest challenge of our time, we need to pull together more than ever before. Our government has established the Solidarity Fund and we must all play our part to ensure there are enough financial resources to stop this virus,” said Pieter Engelbrecht, Chief Executive of the Shorpite Group.

Funding will be made available immediately in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, providing help over the coming months as the crisis is set to intensify.

The Group has always been committed to supporting communities in need and launched the Act For Change Fund, a till-point donation facility, in March 2016 when customers enquired how they too could help drought-stricken communities. All customer donations made to the Act For Change Fund will now be paid into the Solidarity Fund.