Shoprite offers bursaries for retail business management and pharmacy students

JOHANNESBURG - The Shoprite Group has announced that bursary applications are open for retail business management and pharmacy students for the 2022 academic year.

In a statement, the group said registered university students with a 65% aggregate or higher are encouraged to apply via the group’s Bursary and Graduate Opportunities page before June 30.

According to the group after graduation, students will have guaranteed jobs at the retailer.

A Retail Business Management graduate from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Maphindela Sabela, who is currently a trainee manager at Checkers Jukskei Park said: “With the Shoprite bursary, I was able to pay for all necessities. The cherry on top has been the work-back agreement which guaranteed me a job upon graduation.”

The group said it was constantly opening new supermarkets across its Checkers, Shoprite and Usave brands, and this presented hard-working graduates with opportunities to move through the ranks to ultimately become branch, and/or regional managers.

The group said pharmacy graduates would join it as interns for a year. “This is followed by 12 months of community service, whereafter graduates return to Medirite as fully qualified pharmacists,” the company said.

According to the group, in the 2020 academic year, it spent R17.3 million on its bursary programme and supported 271 students, including 191 from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, of which 150 students were females.

