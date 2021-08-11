Shoprite reopens 89 stores hit by looting

The Shoprite Group has reopened 89 stores in the past three weeks as the business works day and night to restore operations disrupted by unrest, the company said in a statement yesterday. Determined rapidly to rebuild and restock stores damaged during the recent unrest, employees have been working tirelessly, enabling the group to reopen stores quickly and keep serving its customers.

The efforts and determination of the group to prevent looting and damage, and to clean up and restore operations following the unrest, have been exceptional. Loss prevention, supply chain, fleet management and in-store teams stepped up immediately and have been critical in the reopening process. The support of customers and their offers to help with clean-ups has been overwhelming. “All of these efforts to re-open and rebuild our business and serve our communities in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng reflect the strength and resilience of our teams and our operations,” a spokesperson for the group said. “We were able to spring into action and quickly restore our operations with as limited disruption as possible and ensured job security for thousands of employees.” The group has also been innovative in order to be able to continue to provide customers with essential goods, using alternatives such as container stores.