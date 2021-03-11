Shoprite supports local wine sector

JOHANNESBURG - The Shoprite Group has purchased more than 1.5 million litres of wine since the start of the lockdown to help local farms move excess stock, which will now sell under a new exclusive label in Shoprite and Checkers’ stores called Elephant’s Cousin. “The new wine label is called Elephant’s Cousin, to channel the Cape’s popular dassie, the closest living relative of the African elephant. The small rock hyrax, which is sure of foot and big of tooth, is the perfect ambassador for this new range that will stand out on shelves for their quirky branding and competitive price point. Each also represents exceptional quality,” said the retail group in a statement yesterday. South Africa's three alcohol bans wiped R52 billion from the economy. , The local wine industry employs some 350000 people and contributes almost R10 billion to the local economy. The retailer said the wine would also be sold under the retailers’ other private label wine ranges. Global import and export restrictions, a struggling local economy, and multiple Covid-19-induced liquor bans have left many South African wine farms sitting on massive wine volumes.

The retail said the move would help wine farms move surplus stock more rapidly - without a route to market, the knock-on effect of this unsold excess would be devastating for the industry.

At the same time, Shoprite and Checkers said it esaw an opportunity to provide its wine-loving customers with a new and exciting range that offered superb value.

“Much like the supermarket’s popular Odd Bins range, the exact origin of the wine is kept secret to ensure it remains both affordable and accessible, and the limited label will exist only for as long as there are large quantities of surplus wine available,” it said.

“This unprecedented bulk purchase of wines is the latest move by Shoprite and Checkers to help support the South African wine industry In October last year Checkers launched its ‘Pour it for your country’ campaign to voice its support for local wine producers,” the retailer said.

