Shoprite the first retailer to offer contactless QR payments

DURBAN - Shoprite Group customers can now pay for groceries with their phones as the retailer finds new way to keep its stores, customers and employees safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. The company becomes the first South African food retailer to offer QR payments which will be available at the tills in all Shoprite, Usave, Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores within the next two months. Customers simply have to scan the QR code at the till point with their phones and pay with Masterpass, SnapScan, Zapper, FNB Pay or Nedbank Pay in any of the Group’s stores. As the retailer uses a dynamic QR code, the amount payable will automatically display on the customer’s phone, leaving little room for error. Making QR payments available in stores and on its websites is also in line with the Group’s strategic focus on developing future-fit channels as it continues to roll out new innovations.

"As retailers we must meet the challenge of the new shopping environment to deliver outstanding product research and buying experiences. Rolling this payment method out enhances our customers’ shopping experience with more options and greater convenience," said Jean Olivier, General Manager: Financial Services for the Group.

It is currently available in 29 Checkers stores and will be rolled out to all stores across South Africa within the next two months. The rest of the continent will follow as soon as possible.

Checkers has also partnered with Mr D Food to deliver medicine to MediRite pharmacy customers homes during the lockdown.

Customers can download the Mr D Food app, phone a MediRite pharmacy, place an order and pay for it via EFT or medical aid. Medirite will process the order and customers can then order their delivery on the app to receive their medicine at home.

The initiative will be rolled out initially across 55 of the 90 Checkers supermarkets with MediRite pharmacies.

