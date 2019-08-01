Shoprite says more K’nect stores are scheduled to open by December 2019. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – The Shoprite Group announced on Thursday that that it would be expanding its standalone technology stores called K’nect that is set to offer consumers access to services such as global money transfers, cellphone purchases, bill payments, tickets and insurance. The retail giant launched the first K’nect store at the Delft Mall in Cape Town at the end of May and now plans to open another six stores.

The new K’nect stores will be located in Hatfield, Rosebank, Riverside Mall, Mmabatho, Watergate Mall and Illanga Mall.

Several more Shoprite K’nect stores are scheduled to open by December 2019, the company said.

Shoprite said in a statement: “Each store includes specialist tills for those transactions that take a little longer, including money transfers (local and international), tickets (travel and events), insurance and cellular (devices and accessories).

“Express tills cater for quick transactions, including bill payments (accounts and bills), airtime and data (top-up and recharge) as well as buying electricity and Lotto tickets.”

The company added that it would be offering money transfer to 100 countries with rates starting at 3 percent.

The announcement comes on just after the retailer’s shares rallied the most in 22 years after it said second-half sales climbed as it took market share.

The Shoprite Holdings share price surged more than 10 percent after Africa's biggest retailer reported on Thursday that a strong half performance in sales for the year to June, mainly driven by its core market, the Supermarkets RSA.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE