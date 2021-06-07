Shoprite to raise funds and donate water to assist in Joburg hospital water crisis

The Shoprite Group has announced that it will help in the water crisis currently crippling Joburg hospitals by donating funds and water to the medical facilities.

Shoprite said it would use its Act for Change Fund tillpoint donation facility to raise funds for Gift of the Givers’ efforts on the ground at the affected hospitals. At the same time, the Shoprite will be donating 2 000 litres of bottled water to both locations.

The company said it has empowered customers to donate directly to the humanitarian organisation’s work on the ground.

“The Shoprite Group is consistently among the first to respond to disasters of this nature, and we’re immensely grateful to the Gift of the Givers who are working tirelessly on the ground to avert a disaster. We would also like to urge our customers who haven’t yet donated to the Act for Change fund to do so at their local Shoprite, Checkers, or Usave store,” the group said in a statement.

According to the Group, its Act for Change fund was positioned to help the public make quick and easy donations to assist during disasters.

“Shoppers can donate towards the Johannesburg hospitals water crisis at the till point in any Shoprite, Checkers, or Usave. Customers can contribute simply by asking the cashiers to add as little as R5 to their grocery purchase,” it said.

The company said the fund was launched in March 2016 after customers enquired how they too could help drought-stricken communities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State at the time, and it’s grown into an ideal way for the public to show solidarity and support when it’s most needed.

“The Shoprite Group manages the fund on behalf of its customers, and all donations will be paid over to Gift of the Givers’ efforts to avert the water crisis at the these Johannesburg hospitals. There are no administrative costs,” the Group said.

Last week, The Gift of the Givers responded to the plight of patients and staff at the Rahima Moosa Hospital in Coronationville, where they have been starved of water for a fortnight, availing its drilling team to search for boreholes.

