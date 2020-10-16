Shoprite Xtra Savings signs over 1 million customers 72 hours after its launch
DURBAN - More than 1 million customers have already joined the new Shoprite Xtra Savings programme within just 72 hours of the rewards of the launching of the rewards programme.
According to Shoprite, on average 400 customers per minute have signed up for a Shoprite Xtra Savings card since Monday, 12 October.
Central to the programme’s success is its lack of paperwork and ease of signup.
The focus of the rewards programmes is on providing instant savings on everyday essentials.
The Shoprite Xtra Savings card is already helping shoppers to realise significant savings in tough economic times exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19.
For South African consumers this could not have come at a better time, getting Xtra Savings on what they need most.
Shoppers can join free of charge in under 60 seconds via any of the following channels:
● WhatsApp (add (+27 87 240 5709 as a contact and say “Hi!”)
● USSD (simply dial *134*569*CARDNUMBER#)
● Online (visit shoprite.co.za)
● In-store
The launch of the Shoprite Xtra Savings card comes a year after the launch of the Checkers Xtra Savings rewards programme.
The Checker Xtra Savings rewards programme has more than 5 million customers signed up.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE