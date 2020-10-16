Shoprite Xtra Savings signs over 1 million customers 72 hours after its launch

DURBAN - More than 1 million customers have already joined the new Shoprite Xtra Savings programme within just 72 hours of the rewards of the launching of the rewards programme.

According to Shoprite, on average 400 customers per minute have signed up for a Shoprite Xtra Savings card since Monday, 12 October.

Central to the programme’s success is its lack of paperwork and ease of signup.

The focus of the rewards programmes is on providing instant savings on everyday essentials.

The Shoprite Xtra Savings card is already helping shoppers to realise significant savings in tough economic times exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19.