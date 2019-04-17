Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa. File photo: ANA/Simphiwe Mbokazi

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) will on Wednesday afternoon hold a joint media briefing to update the public about the negotiations to end the four-months long workers strike. At least 15,000 Amcu members downed tools on November 21, at Sibanye's gold operations of Driefontein, Kloof, and Beatrix mines, demanding higher wages "after the mining company signed an Amcu-negotiated wage agreement with other three unions".

Amcu members are demanding R1,000 yearly wage increments for the next three years, while the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity, and the United Association of South Africa (Uasa) accepted an increase of R750 per year for the next three years.

The union has also been at loggerheads with the miner over union membership verification process which Sibanye allegedly found that Amcu was no longer a majority union at Sibanye, therefore the agreed wage settlement would be extended to its members as a result.

On Wednesday morning, thousands of Amcu members gathered at Masizakhele Stadium in Driefontein to hear Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa outline the next step in the ongoing gold sector wage strike at Sibanye. The meeting was still ongoing at lunchtime.

Sibanye spokesperson, Thabisile Phumo, said the joint media briefing was just to give feedback to the public on where negotiations are at tight now, not to announce the end of the end of the strike, unless Amcu members give such a mandate at their ongoing mass meeting.

- African News Agency (ANA)