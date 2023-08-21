Sibanye braced for profit hit from lower prices, US output

Sibanye-Stillwater on Friday said it expected its half-year profit to fall by as much as 53% due to weaker platinum group metal (PGM) prices and lower output from its US operations.

In a trading update, Sibanye said it expected to post headline earnings per share of between R1.98 and R2.18 for the six months to June 30, down from R4.23 a year earlier.