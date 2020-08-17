Sibanye finds itself in a 'sweet spot'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Sibyane-Stillwater, the JSE-listed precious metals producer, expects earnings to surge by 3780 percent in the first half of 2020 boosted by record-high precious metal prices. The share price surged nearly 10percent to close at R54.62 on Friday after the positive trading update. Sibanye said on Friday that it would report basic earnings of R9.38billion, or R3.51 a share ($0.21) from a basic loss of R255million ($18m) or 11c a year earlier and headline earnings a share would likely jump 748percent from a year earlier to R3.50. The group said it had delivered strong financial results and a solid operating performance for the first half of 2020, with improved production across all the operating segments and had received higher precious metal prices for the period, considerably boosting profitability. Gold smashed the $2000 an ounce earlier this month after benefiting from increased global uncertainty, on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sibanye said the average 4E PGM basket price received was 92percent higher at R33375 a 4E ounce to $2002 a 4E ounce. The group expects to realise a 134percent jump in revenue to R55bn.

“This was achieved despite the challenges posed by the global Covid-19 pandemic, which, in particular, severely disrupted the South African operations following the imposition of the nationwide economic and social lockdown in South Africa in late March 2020,” said the company.

Sibanye expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation to jump 718percent compared to a year earlier to R16.51bn.

The group said that the inclusion of the Marikana operations during the half-year and the improved operational performance from its managed South African gold operations had played a role in the earnings boost.

Production from the South African gold operations increased by 17percent to 12554 kilograms, or 403 621ounces, largely reflecting the operational recovery post the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union strike a year earlier.

Amcu led a five-month wage strike at the Kloof, Driefontein and Beatrix mines. It said that 4E PGM production from the South African PGM operations of 657828 4E ounces was 5percent higher year-on-year, with the inclusion of the Marikana operations for the full six-month period offsetting lower production due to Covid-19 disruptions.

Seleho Tsatsi, an investment analyst at Anchor Capital, said Sibanye was in the sweet spot in terms of its exposure to precious metals.

“Those prices have been strong, as is evident in SSW’s earnings for the period,” said Tsatsi.

Platinum group metals producer Northam Platinum said last week that it expected its annual earnings to jump by up to 3459percent on the back of a surge in metal prices, which cushioned the impact of production disruptions due to Covid-19.

BUSINESS REPORT