JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday that over 1,000 miners were stuck underground at its Beatrix gold mine in South Africa. It has been reported that this happened after a storm knocked out power. Sibanye, however, stated that they were not in danger.









Spokesman James Wellsted said the miners were safe and receiving food and water. Power was being restored to the mine but there was not yet enough to bring the miners to the surface.









- REUTERS