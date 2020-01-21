SA Mining company Sibanye-Stillwater said on Tuesday that it had been included in the Bloomberg 2020 Gender-Equality Index (GEI). African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - SA Mining company Sibanye-Stillwater said on Tuesday that it had been included in the Bloomberg 2020 Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The group is one of 325 companies globally, and one of only eight South African companies over 11 sectors, that qualified to be included in index.

Sibanye CEO, Neal Froneman said the company's inclusion in the index was "heartening".

"We aim to establish a working environment, and instil a culture, that supports and proactively attracts women at all levels, and which accelerates gender equity through employee development and improved communication, promoting awareness and understanding of gender diversity and equity, and removing gender-related barriers to make the working environment more conducive for women. Every effort has been made to ensure that our HR policies are gender-neutral."

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.