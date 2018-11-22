JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater has announced that the strike action held by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) last night at their gold operations resulted in the death of one of their employees and a number of others were left seriously injured.



Sibanye-Stillwater said they condemn the violence and urged the unions and employees to strike peacefully and respect the rights of others, in a statement issued on Wednesday morning.





Sibanye said that reported acts of intimidation and violence will be investigated and employees who are implicated, will be subject to internal disciplinary measures in line with the Company's policy.





"The safety of our employees is our primary concern and all night shifts have therefore been suspended at the gold operations for the duration of the strike. Operations will continue during the day shift where sufficient employees report for work," Sibanye said in a statement.



