A signboard near the Sibanye gold mine in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg. Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG - Mining company Sibanye-Stillwater said on Wednesday it expected an attributable loss of R4.437 billion (US$333 million) for the year ended 31 December 2017, compared with attributable earnings of R3.473 billion (US$237 million) for the previous year.

The company said the loss was due to impairments, provision for occupational healthcare claims, restructuring and transaction costs and significant differences in commodity prices and the average rand:dollar exchange rate.

It forecast a headline loss per share of 12 cents (1 US cents) compared with 162 cents (8 US cents) previously, a decrease of 107 percent.

