Sibanye-Stillwater partners with Johnson Matthey to identify critical metals for a low-carbon future

SIBANYE-Stillwater has partnered with global leader in sustainable technologies Johnson Matthey to identify critical metals for a low-carbon future. The companies said in a joint statement on Friday that the challenge of tackling climate change had resulted in nations around the world setting net zero targets to drive decarbonisation through supply chains. They said customers and consumers were increasingly demanding responsibly sourced raw materials and products. Sibanye chief executive Neal Froneman said the group was delighted to enter into this world-class partnership which further advances its commitment to creating a greener future. “Fast-tracking green technology and working together to achieve environmental, social and governance excellence will enable us to continue to improve lives and the environment,” Froneman said. Sibanye’s partnership with Johnson Matthey comes on the back of the realisation of its ambition to extend its footprint into the battery metals industry.

In February, Sibanye said it had agreed to invest in a European lithium company Keliber Oy, marking the South African miner’s entry into the battery metals sector.

Sibanye, the world’s largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), planned to focus on expanding into battery metals as it focused on capitalising on the global push for green technologies.

Commenting on the partnership, Johnson Matthey chief executive Robert MacLeod said the partnership with Sibanye would accelerate development of the low-carbon technologies and sustainable supply chains needed for a cleaner, healthier world.

“We are excited to bring together our complementary expertise to help secure a more sustainable future for tomorrow’s industry,” McLeod said.

PGMs, due to their unique properties, play a vital role in low-carbon technologies that will enable the path to net zero targets globally.

The companies are expected to collaborate in the sourcing and application of Platinum Group Metals and metals used in battery technology to enable the development and commercialisation of low-carbon technologies, with a focus on circularity and sustainability.

They are also expected to examine potential opportunities to apply their collective experience to support the development of more sustainable supply chains for battery materials.

They will combine their extensive expertise in metals recycling to improve current technologies, particularly for “difficult to recover” materials.

The strategic partnership builds on the existing relationship between the two companies, which has ensured security of supply of crucial PGMs into many industries.

Johnson Matthey and Sibanye-Stillwater have also extended their current PGM supply and refining agreement to ensure long-term sustainable supply for Johnson Matthey’s products and customers.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE