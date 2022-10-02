Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sibanye-Stillwater reaches wage deal with two unions at platinum operations

Sibanye Stillwater's Beatrix mine in the Free State. Picture: Timothy Bernard/ANA

Published 1h ago

Sibanye-Stillwater said on Friday that it had reached an agreement with both the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and United Association of South Africa (UASA) on wages and benefits at its platinum group metal operations.

"The company has presented an inflation linked, five-year offer comprising fixed average annual wage increases of 6% and above for bargaining unit employees for a three-year period, followed by CPI-linked agreements in years 4 and 5, as well as notable increases in benefits," Sibanye said in a statement.

The company said this deal will result in meaningful gains for employees at its Rustenburg and Marikana operations.

The miner added that the third union, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), has declared a dispute, which has been referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for conciliation.

Reuters

