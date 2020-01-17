Mining company Sibanye-Stillwater says it has concluded a consultation process which will see it cut a lower number of jobs. African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Mining company Sibanye-Stillwater says it has concluded a consultation process which will see it cut a lower number of jobs that first envisaged at its Marikana operations in North West province. Sibanye said last September it would enter into consultation with unions in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act regarding a restructuring which would cut about 5,270 jobs

In a statement dated Thursday, the company said approximately 1,612 employees had been granted voluntary separation packages, 53 proceeded on normal retirement while natural attrition accounted for 259 jobs.

It said approximately 1,142 employees had been ultimately retrenched while contractors were reduced by 1,709.

Sibanye added that its 1B shaft and a specific sweeping and vamping project would continue until the end of December, resulting in the preservation of 329 jobs, provided the ventures continued to be profitable on a three-month average period.