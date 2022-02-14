Sibanye-Stillwater to meet unions as strike looms at gold mines

Mining company Sibanye-Stillwater on Monday said it would meet unions this week over a looming strike at its gold operations in the country after some workers backed a walkout. The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which has been mediating between the two sides, cleared the unions to give strike notice a month ago after declaring a stalemate in wage talks.

A Sibanye spokesperson said a meeting with unions would take place this week but did not specify a date. South Africa's major unions, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and UASA, have been negotiating as a united coalition for the first time. NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu told Reuters on Monday that a Sunday meeting of NUM, AMCU, and UASA workers had voted to reject Sibanye's latest wage offer.

"They rejected it. The majority voted to embark on a strike," Mammburu said. He added that the coalition of unions would only serve Sibanye with a 48-hour strike notice after meeting the company's management if the deadlock remains. Sibanye's final offer, tabled on February 4, would increase underground workers' wages by R800 a month in each of the three years under negotiation. Other categories, including artisans and officials, would get 5 percent increases over the same period.