Sibanye-Stillwater’s Executive Vice President has passed away
JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater has announced the passing of the executive vice president, and head of the group’s South African gold operations, Shadwick Bessit, due to Covid-19 complications.
Chief executive, Neal Froneman, said Bessit had been an example of a mindful leader, and the board and management had extended their sincere condolences to his family, friends and all his colleagues.
“We mourn the loss of a dear colleague, a leader and highly valued member of the senior leadership team. Shadwick was an invaluable member of our leadership team. He will be missed. May he rest in peace”.
Bessit joined Sibanye-Stillwater when it was established in February 2013 and was the executive vice president and head of South African operations since February 2019. He also served as Impala Platinum’s executive director of operations and was
previously employed at AngloGold Ashanti as general manager at the Deelkraal, Elandsrand and Savuka mines.
The group said that it had appointed senior vice president for Technical Services at the group's South African gold operations, William Osae , as interim head in order to ensure operational continuity and the ongoing focus on safe production.
Bessit was a member of Minerals Council South Africa board and the chief executive of the Zero Harm Forum.
The council said that having spent three decades working in the mining industry, Bessit was deeply committed to the South African mining industry and showed great concern and empathy for those working within the industry and living in the surrounding communities.
“He was a dedicated and compassionate leader and played a material role in the Minerals Council and in the mining industry. It is a tragedy that his life was cut short,”said the council.
