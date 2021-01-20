Sibanye-Stillwater’s Executive Vice President has passed away

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater has announced the passing of the executive vice president, and head of the group’s South African gold operations, Shadwick Bessit, due to Covid-19 complications.

Chief executive, Neal Froneman, said Bessit had been an example of a mindful leader, and the board and management had extended their sincere condolences to his family, friends and all his colleagues.

“We mourn the loss of a dear colleague, a leader and highly valued member of the senior leadership team. Shadwick was an invaluable member of our leadership team. He will be missed. May he rest in peace”.

Bessit joined Sibanye-Stillwater when it was established in February 2013 and was the executive vice president and head of South African operations since February 2019. He also served as Impala Platinum’s executive director of operations and was

previously employed at AngloGold Ashanti as general manager at the Deelkraal, Elandsrand and Savuka mines.