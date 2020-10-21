Sibanye weighed deals before gold’s rally boosted values

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye Stillwater Ltd.’s efforts to buy gold assets in the Americas have been stymied by gold’s record-breaking rally which led to mining company ratings being boosted and asset prices rising.

The Johannesburg-based precious metals producer explored opportunities at three North American gold producers with assets in the region and in Brazil two years ago, company spokesman James Wellsted said. While Sibanye, famous for its deal-making prowess, is still keen to buy gold mines in North America, those assets are now considered too expensive and may not add value to investors, according to Wellsted.

Sibanye is no longer actively pursuing buying assets owned by companies it was previously in discussion with.

When mining company shares are trading “at massive premiums,” it’s difficult to find value, Wellsted said.

“When we were looking two years ago that was a very different story,” Wellsted said. “The shares are still trading at quite big premiums and it’s a very expensive environment to try and do transactions at the moment.”