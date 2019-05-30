Sibanye-Stillwater on Wednesday announced the resignation of its board chairperson Sello Moloko, who will be replaced by Vincent Maphai. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater on Wednesday announced the resignation of its board chairperson Sello Moloko, who will be replaced by Vincent Maphai. The precious metals mining company said Moloko resigned “in order to focus on his other responsibilities and the ongoing development of the Thesele Group, which he founded in 2005”.

His resignation will only come into effect on September 30. “It has been my privilege to lead and participate in the evolution of Sibanye-Stillwater, from its humble beginnings six years ago, into the unique, globally diversified precious metals company of today,” Moloko said.

“Having overcome some significant challenges in the last 18 months, and with the successful conclusion of the shareholder vote to approve the Lonmin acquisition yesterday, I feel confident the group is poised to deliver on its vision of creating superior value for our stakeholders, and believe this is an opportune time to hand the chairperson’s baton on.”

Retired academic Vincent Maphai will join Sibanye from June 1 as chairperson designate. Maphai was until recently visiting professor at William College in Massachusetts. He also served as SA Breweries corporate affairs and transformation director.

African News Agency (ANA)