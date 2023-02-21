Sibanye’s shares slump as it issues profit warning for annuals

Sibanye-Stillwater expects its annual profit to have slumped by as much as 51%, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares down by almost 5%.

Reflecting the impact of a three-month strike at its South African gold mines and floods at its US operations, the diversified mining company said it expects 2022 headline earnings per share (Heps) of between R6.19 and R6.84, down from R12.72 the previous year.