Siemens Gamesa seals first wind farm project in Ethiopia

JOHANNESBURG - Spanish-German wind engineering company Siemens Gamesa has signed a project with state-owned Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) which will ultimately help provide power to over 400,000 households, it said on Monday.

In a statement, Siemens Gamesa said it would deliver 29 SG 3.4-132 wind turbines to the utility for the Assela project, a 100 megawatt wind farm set to be commissioned by 2023 which looks to save more than 260,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The wind farm will be located between the towns of Adama and Assela, approximately 150 km south of the Horn of Africa country’s capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia has set an ambitious target to supply 100 percent of its domestic energy demand through renewable energy by 2030.

“Siemens Gamesa is intent on expanding its leadership across Africa, and in turn help a growing transition to green energy across the continent,” said Roberto Sabalza, chief executive for Onshore Southern Europe and Africa at Siemens Gamesa.