Siemens Gamesa seals first wind farm project in Ethiopia
JOHANNESBURG - Spanish-German wind engineering company Siemens Gamesa has signed a project with state-owned Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) which will ultimately help provide power to over 400,000 households, it said on Monday.
In a statement, Siemens Gamesa said it would deliver 29 SG 3.4-132 wind turbines to the utility for the Assela project, a 100 megawatt wind farm set to be commissioned by 2023 which looks to save more than 260,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.
The wind farm will be located between the towns of Adama and Assela, approximately 150 km south of the Horn of Africa country’s capital Addis Ababa.
Ethiopia has set an ambitious target to supply 100 percent of its domestic energy demand through renewable energy by 2030.
“Siemens Gamesa is intent on expanding its leadership across Africa, and in turn help a growing transition to green energy across the continent,” said Roberto Sabalza, chief executive for Onshore Southern Europe and Africa at Siemens Gamesa.
“So, we are extremely pleased to begin work in Ethiopia and look forward to collaborating with both EEP and the country to continue to promote their drive to install more renewables and meet transformational energy targets.”
The Assela wind project will be financed by the Danish government via Danida Business Finance, which offers financing on favourable terms to sustainable infrastructure projects in developing countries which would not otherwise have obtained financing on commercial terms.
Siemens Gamesa has been pioneering wind energy projects in Africa for 21 years, with installations totalling 4 GW in countries such as Egypt, South Africa, Morocco, Kenya, Mauritania, Mauritius Islands, Tunisia and Algeria which represent 60 percent of all wind power on the continent.
- African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa