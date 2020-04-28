SimplyBiz® partners with Thundafund to support businesses impacted by Covid-19 pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - SimplyBiz®, powered by Nedbank, launches the BackaBusiness movement, in partnership with crowdfunding platform Thundafund, to support for businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. "Covid-19 has dealt entrepreneurs a major blow, however, the impact and the continuing threat to small businesses has inspired us to help with BackaBusiness, another innovative and relevant way that Nedbank is assisting small businesses during this challenging time," said Monique Chinnah, Nedbank Senior Manager: Segment Design and Development. Chinnah added, "Since the lockdown, small businesses have had no income, but mounting operational expenses, and some did not qualify for traditional funding nor certain relief aids available". Naturally, small businesses are overwhelmed and anxious about the future of their businesses. This is an opportunity for people to show their support for small businesses to ensure their survival. "We’re encouraging loyal customers, family and friends and society at large to join the movement to PAY now and REDEEM a reward from the business owner, once trading resumes," added Chinnah.

An example of a reward could be paying your hairdresser R200 through the campaign, and they will offer a voucher in return for a haircut when they reopen.

"This enables the business to receive much-needed funds now to see them through until they can operate again. It also means that when the business resumes, they have guaranteed customers visiting their store to redeem their vouchers, thereby flattening the curve, post the lockdown," said Chinna

To find out how you can support small business with your heart and wallet through the SimplyBiz® BackaBusiness crowdfunding movement with Thundafund, visit https://blog.thundafund.com/2020/04/19/backabusiness/.

Nedbank has also partnered with the Department of Small Business Development to help spaza shops and general dealers to access support.

Nedbank will issue procurement cards to store owners, through the department’s Small Enterprise Finance Agency’s (SEFA) Khula Credit Guarantee Scheme. The scheme allows qualifying spaza shops and general dealers to enjoy discounted prices when they purchase a basket of pre-approved goods from selected wholesalers, using the card.

The card has been pre-funded up to an amount of R3500. These bulk-buying deals have been negotiated by the Department of Small Business Development.

Nedbank will assist owners with registering for the support scheme and completing the application form with the required supporting documents.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE