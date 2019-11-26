CAPE TOWN – Sirius Real Estate lifted its interim dividend 8.6 percent to 01.77 euro cents (R0.29) per share after a “busy” six months where move-outs were dealt with, new leases secured and the company kept its performance flat as planned, chief executive Andrew Coombs said yesterday.
The leading UK-based operator and owner of business parks, offices and industrial complexes in Germany said earnings, excluding fair value adjustments, disposals and other non-core items, had increased by 13.5 percent to 2.44 euro cents per share in the period to September 30.
“The first half was all about defence,” said Coombs.
Pretax profit of €79.7 million was marginally higher than the €78.2m in the first half of 2018. Funds from operations grew by 16.3 percent to €27.1m.
Net asset value per share increased by 7.3 percent to 76.18c, compared with 71.01c on March 31.