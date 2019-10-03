Chief executive Andrew Coombs said: “The foundations have been set for a strong second half to this financial year”.
The group had 170million (R2.83billion) to invest into new assets, capital expenditure and further equity into the Titanium joint venture.
It said a 115.4m increase in its existing debt facility with BerlinHyp had been agreed, which increases the facility to 180.2m.
The Nabern-Kirchheim business park asset will be added to the security portfolio as part of the agreement. The Nabern-Kirchheim asset was previously financed as part of the K-Bonds facility - the K-Bonds facility was repurchased on completion of Titanium.