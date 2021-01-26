Sirius Real Estate in new business park acquisition

CAPE TOWN - SIRIUS Real Estate, owner of business parks in Germany, and Titanium, the joint venture between Sirius Real Estate and AXA IM Alts, a global alternative investments group, will acquire the Sigma Technopark in Augsburg, Germany, for about €80 million (R1.47 billion).

The property was bought from a German special fund managed by Corestate Group, a statement said yesterday. Sirius, which has a secondary listing on the JSE, said the addition of the site provided attractive day-one income.

In addition, the acquisition increased the size of the Titanium portfolio to €317m, nearly double its value at launch in August 2019 of €168m. The seven business parks in the joint venture are operated by Sirius through its market-leading platform across Germany.

Sigma Technopark would be rebranded as a Sirius business park, and a multi-tenanted business park comprising 113 000 square metres of space across a range of uses. A range of on-site amenities includes 1 500 parking spaces and a canteen.

The park is 90 percent let to 74 tenants, ranging from blue chip corporates and public bodies through to SMEs and start-ups, diversified across numerous sectors including electronic production, education, logistics and technology.