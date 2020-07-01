Sirius Real Estate seeks new acquisitions

CAPE TOWN – Sirius Real Estate, the JSE-listed operator of business parks in Germany, had weathered the first phase of the Covid-19 crisis with relative success and a strong balance sheet enabled it to seek new opportunities, the group said in an update yesterday. The share price increased 4.66 percent to R16.61 Wednesday morning. Covid-19 restrictions eased in Germany in early May and less than 10 percent of Sirius’ on-site business park employees were working remotely, while staff at head office were working on a rotational basis. “The last few months have been hugely challenging for people personally and economically. Looking ahead...we remain focused on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns by way of active asset management, and we have significant cash resources to make acquisitions as well as further vacancy to develop and reversion potential to capture,” chief executive Andrew Coombs said. June 2020 rent and service charge collection was at 99.8 percent of normal levels. Average monthly enquiry levels were above 1 200 for April, May and June 2020.

Like-for-like annualised rent roll at the end of June, in comparison to end-March 2020, had decreased by €478 000 (R9.2 million) , from €89.6m at March 31, 2020.

One hundred and sixty five new lettings were completed in June, covering 11 242 square metres(May 2020: 130 new lettings/11 282 square metres).

Conferencing income returned to normal monthly levels in June, with a shortfall from March 2020 compared to the prior year estimated at €200 000.

Sirius’ balance sheet had cash in excess of €135m, €110m of which was unrestricted, with undrawn facilities of €13m also available. Loan to value stood at 32.8 percent.

A small number of tenants facing Covid-19 related financial difficulties had requested deferral of rental and service charge payments. These were being addressed on a case-by-case basis, and had limited impact on cash flow at this point.

