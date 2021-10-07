Sirius reports increase in rent roll

SIRIUS Real Estate, owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany, said its rent roll increased 2.5 percent on a like-for-like basis to 98.9 million euro for the six months to September 30, driven by a 2.6 percent increase in the rent rate per square metre. The group also completed a 400m euro bond issue that matures in June 2026. Some 170.7m euro of secured debt was paid, leading to an increase in the number of unencumbered properties, with a book value of about 1 billion euros, the group said in a trading update.

Acquisitive growth continued with eight on balance sheet business park assets and one land parcel completed or notarised in the period amounting to 153.9m euro in total. A total cash balance of 187.5m euro, of which 174.5m was unrestricted, provided capacity for further acquisitions and investment. The loan-to-value ratio was about 38.3 percent prior to impact of the first half valuation. Trading was in line with consensus and management expectations for the full year, the group said.