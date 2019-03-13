Bonang Mohale, co-founder and executive chairman of SiSebenza. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - SiSebenza is already disrupting the local market through its work with global collaborative workspace provider WeWork. SiSebenza is supporting WeWork’s drive to enter the African market and, together with strategic partner ALW Properties, has brokered the deal for the first local WeWork location that comes online Q3 2019 at the new Link in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

SiSebenza has access to prime office space for the shared office environment and is working closely with WeWork to finalise possible leases across major South African cities.

Bonang Mohale, co-founder and executive chairman of SiSebenza explained that the organisation will be bringing disruptive business models, with a focus on disruptive technologies, into the South African market with the intention of rolling them out across the continent.

"Disruption is the only way to engineer change. The partners in SiSebenza all have long and celebrated track records of bringing business success and social good to the South African economy. Our focus is entrepreneur and small business support. Business is the answer; when businesses do well, society does well," said Mohale.

A recent economic impact report released by WeWork in the US shows that 12 percent of first-time entrepreneurs and new businesses are more likely to survive if they are WeWork members.

Across the US, new businesses at WeWork have a 12 percent higher survivability rate after three years. It is this kind of success that SiSebenza believes will benefit the local economy.

SiSebenza is not developing its own disruptive business models, but will work in partnership with large, successful, well-funded global start-ups, bringing them into the tough African market.

"Accelerating technological change unlocks new opportunities, and we have a pipeline of exciting projects that we will be launching into South Africa this year," said SiSebenza co-founder Marc Lubner.

SiSebenza will use South Africa as the gateway into the robust and growing markets of sub-Sahara, east and west Africa.

