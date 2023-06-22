Sisekelo Institute offers scholarships to 1000 students in tech

In an effort to curb the high unemployment rate among the youth, Sisekelo, an institute of Business and Technology is offering a Tech Scholarship programme which would enable youths that are interested in a 4IR career to be workplace ready. Sisekelo said this programme was designed to bridge the tech skills gap among South African youth and is primarily targeted at young unemployed individuals and anyone who wishes to build a career in various fields such as cybersecurity, software engineering, and data science.

The bursary covers 90% of tuition and training. The 10% contribution from successful applicants would be for them to cover exam fees and materials. The programme is for unemployed, under 30-year-olds, and who have access to a laptop, data, and have a Grade-12 Certificate. Sisekelo said the programme prepares students for the workplace of the future with several scholarships in 4IR skills.

“South Africa is facing a shortage of tech skills in these fields caused by a variety of factors, including a lack of investment in STEM education, a brain-drain of skilled workers leaving the country for better opportunities abroad, and a lack of diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry. STSP seeks to address these challenges, offering training in key areas such as software full stack development, data science and AI, cybersecurity, and project management,” it said. After completion, the students would have a Nationally Accredited Qualification. “The programme aims to develop 1000 young people by 2025 with tech-scarce skills training and give them access to job opportunities,” Sisekelo said.

According to Sisekelo unemployed individuals under the age of 30 years can apply and who possess a minimum qualification of Grade 12. The candidates are preferably based in Gauteng and Cape Town, but people who stay outside of these areas are encouraged to apply. “Must have access to their laptop and data. The course is conducted online. Candidates will go through an online interview with our academic team,” Sisekelo said. The group said top-performing students would be given preference during the recruitment process of its client partner companies.