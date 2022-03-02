SIU briefing reveals that lotteries syndicate allegedly stole R300 million

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has revealed to the portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition that the National Lotteries Commission’s (NLC) leadership and its criminal network are alleged to have stolen funds to the tune of R300 million. According to the DA, the SIU will continue to investigate close to 50 separate cases of corruption and misappropriation of funds.

“With only 12 of the 50 cases finalised so far, it is clear that by the time the investigation is concluded, the funds allegedly misappropriated and stolen will far exceed this R300 million,” Mat Cuthbert, DA spokesperson on trade, industry and competition said. The DA has been reliably informed that the allegations levelled against the NLC leadership include acts committed by individuals, including former board chairperson Alfred Nevhutanda, former board member William Huma and suspended COO Philemon Letwaba. According to Cuthbert, a large portion of the allegedly misappropriated funds were intended for drug rehabilitation centres, old age homes, women and youth empowerment. They were allegedly spent on luxury cars and houses instead.